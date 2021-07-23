Learn to sing Broadway tunes! Classically trained singer Irene Failenbogen will guide you through vocal and physical exercises to improve your breathing, projection, and toning of your voice. Each class will focus on vocalizing to prepare for singing familiar Broadway tunes such as “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from Evita, “Consider Yourself” from Oliver, and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow “ from The Wizard of Oz. This program will offer four sessions: