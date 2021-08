The cryptocurrency market has consolidated after a week of encouraging growth. Its total value stands at $1.62 trillion, having risen from $1.37 trillion a week ago. This represents a jump of just over 18%, with some of the biggest rising by an even bigger percentage. Bitcoin has appreciated by 22% in a week, while ethereum and XRP have surged by 18% and 25% respectively. With the market in a more confident mood, we’ve therefore put together a list of the 5 cryptocurrencies that could see a price boom this weekend. This mostly covers coins with big short-term potential, yet a few of these also have good long-term prospects.