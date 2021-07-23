Gov. Announces Kentucky Cities will Receive COVID Additional Relief Money

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that $157 million would be distributed to “non-entitlement” cities, which are typically cities with populations under 50,000. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and could arrive as soon as next week. The money will be used to offset expenses related to COVID-19, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, payroll and more. Some of the Cities in our coverage area receiving money include: