State COVID-19 News:

* On Thursday, July 22 Gov. Andy Beshear announced 933 new COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, with 423 people currently Hospitalized, 124 reportedly in ICU and 50 on a ventilator. The Governor also reported 2 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,308 since the pandemic started. The positivity rate for Kentucky, as of 4 P.M. Thursday, stood at 6.63%. If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.