Midland, TX

Arrest made in Midland shooting that seriously injured 1 person

NewsWest 9
NewsWest 9
 9 days ago
Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Midland on Thursday.

Mario Lara was arrested for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot victim on Franklin Avenue in Midland, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located the gunshot victim.

The victim was transported by Midland Fire Department EMS to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as more details are made available.

NewsWest 9

