Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Plans for Another Dio Hologram Tour ‘On Hold,’ Says Singer’s Widow

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hologram of the late rock singer Ronnie James Dio, exhibited onstage alongside the Dio Disciples on their Dio Returns dates through 2019, won't hit the road again anytime soon. Plans for another Dio hologram tour are currently "on hold," Wendy Dio, the musician's widow and figurehead for his estate, recently revealed.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hologram#Ucr#Heaven Hell#Black Sabbath#Rainbow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMetalSucks

Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Releases Solo Song With Members of Guns N’ Roses and The Dillinger Escape Plan

We knew this was coming, but now it has arrived: “Atone,” Alice in Chains guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Jerry Cantrell’s new solo single. The song is a big deal because a) it’s the first single from Cantrell’s upcoming album, Brighten, b) Brighten will be Cantrell’s first solo album since Degradation Trip in 2002, and c) it features former Dillinger Escape Plan members Greg Puciato and Gil Sharone along with Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.
MusicMetalSucks

The Dio Hologram Has Been Retired For Now

Ronnie James Dio’s former wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio says that the controversial touring hologram of her late husband has been retired for the time being. The hologram was projected on stage while a band of live musicians, featuring some of Dio’s former collaborators, performed on stage with a vocal backing track. The hologram debuted at Wacken in 2016, and full tours took place in 2017 and 2019, stirring up plenty of backlash from the metal community from people who felt Dio’s likeness shouldn’t be exploited without his consent.
CelebritiesMorning Sun

Ronnie James Dio’s posthumous memoir, 5 Things to Know

The late Ronnie James Dio had a big life in rock ‘n’ roll, which included fronting the bands Elf, Rainbow and Black Sabbath/Heaven & Hell, as well as his own group over the course of 10 studio albums. He also helmed the all-star Hear ‘n Aid to raise money for...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Doesn't Rule Out Second Volume Of RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir

The long-awaited autobiography from heavy metal music icon Ronnie James Dio, the powerhouse voice of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and his longtime namesake band DIO, will be published on July 27 by Permuted Press in the U.S. and Canada and Constable in the U.K. Co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography" is now available for pre-order.
Musicnowdecatur.com

Wendy Dio says there’s lots left in Ronnie’s vault; Documentary on the way! [INTERVIEW]

Styles sat down with Ronnie James Dio’s wife Wendy to talk about the late singer’s new autobiography ‘Rainbow in the Dark’ (out now). Wendy also revealed there’s lots left in Dio’s vault of music that we haven’t heard and we’ll get some of it next year with special edition releases. There’s also a documentary about Dio with a tentative 2022 release.
Books & LiteratureNYS Music

Book Review: Ronnie James Dio’s Long-Awaited “Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography”

It makes perfect sense that the irrepressible Ronnie James Dio would be the one to tell his life story in a book completed and released 11 years after his death! If there’s one thing this book demonstrates, it’s that the tiny but mighty Dio had the gumption to power through obstacle after obstacle in the pursuit of his many dreams. It was that tenacity married with a singular talent that has made him the most iconic and imitated voice in heavy metal – an indispensable ingredient in the mega-success of Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Black Sabbath and, finally, his globe-conquering namesake band, DIO.
MusicLoudwire

40 Years Ago: Iron Maiden Introduced Metal to MTV

Aug. 1, 1981 was the day that MTV invaded cable systems across the U.S. for the first time. "MTV" stood for "Music Television," and the network operated as something of a loosely formatted radio station that played videos. However, as artists didn't routinely film videos, the channel was somewhat limited in what it could play; the channel's early days were particularly free-form; this is definitely reflected in their first-day playlist.
MusicantiMUSIC

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell has released a music video for the track, "Atone", which is the lead single to his forthcoming solo album, "Brighten." Filmed over a four-day period last month, the black and white clip sees the rocker playing the song in outdoor locations such as Joshua Tree, the Salton Sea, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.
Rock MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

10 Rock + Metal Bands With Absolutely Wild Tour Stories

I’ve had my share of wacky nights: the time Andy Dick showed up to a party he wasn’t invited to and took all of our blow (six people’s worth); when that one guy (who shall remain nameless) drunkenly pissed in a Grammy award-winning artist’s pool; or when someone in a touring band stole my prescription anxiety meds after they played a house show in my basement (not cool, dude, I seriously needed those). But I’m not a rock star — I just write about them.
CancerBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WENDY DIO Explains How RONNIE JAMES DIO's Memoir Was Completed After His Death

Ronnie James Dio's wife and manager Wendy Dio spoke to Junkman about the legendary heavy metal singer's just-released memoir, "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography", which she, along with writer Mick Wall, completed after Ronnie's death. On the topic of the writing process, Wendy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Ronnie started writing the book. And he wasn't in a hurry, but he wanted it out. And he would write a bit and then leave it for a while, and then write a bit and leave it for a while. And then, when he was sick, he scribbled a bunch of notes. 'Cause he wrote the book right up until almost the end of RAINBOW. And then he would scribble notes and put different things down that he wanted to remember to put in the book, and so on and so forth. But, unfortunately, he never got to finish it.
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Ronnie James Dio's 'devil horns' hand gesture has been turned into a guitar

Every year since 2014, UK-based brand Cynosure – headed up by luthier Oliver Andrew – has been commissioned by Bloodstock Festival’s Paul Raymond Gregory to create eye-catching electric guitars for the event’s bespoke RAM art gallery. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic metal festival, and as such,...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Rolling Stone

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Coming to Las Vegas

Following its debut U.K. tour in pre-pandemic February 2020, the estate-approved Whitney Houston hologram concert will arrive in Las Vegas this October for a lengthy residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. Over five years in the works, An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert — created by BASE Hologram in partnership with the Houston estate — finally made its debut in 2020 and planned to open in Vegas later that year before Covid-19 shut down the entertainment industry. The unique show — featuring holograms of Houston from all stages of her career alongside in-the-flesh backup singers, dancers, and musicians — will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy