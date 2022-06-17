Knowing how to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living will let you customize your farmyard friends but you'll need to meet the Creature Keeper first. Animal clothes are a particularly cute way of changing the appearances of various animals with your own personal style. Why would you want to have all of those 'naked' animals running around the place in The Sims 4 , when you can dress them up in colorful and stylish attire? Handily, buying and crafting animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living just involves befriending the right person and having enough Simoleons to spare, easily allowing you to open up this world of chicken hats and cow sweaters.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living is one of the best packs that has been added to the game, largely because you can put fez on a rooster. To find out exactly how to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living, follow these simple steps.

Don't miss out on our Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats and Sims 4 Cottage Living tips to get the most out of this expansion.

How to find the Creature Keeper

(Image credit: EA)

To buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living you'll need to find the Creature Keeper. His cottage is located in Henford-on-Bagley’s Bramblewood Neighborhood. Zoom out and it's easy to spot - you're looking for the cute place with the little garden in front. If he's not hanging around outside, you can click on his cottage to focus the camera on him, and then send your sim straight over to talk to him.

(Image credit: EA)

You can also treat the Creature Keeper as any other sim NPC and make friends with him, but despite our attempts at flirting we haven't been offered a discount on a fox bonnet... yet.

How to get new and crafted animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living

(Image credit: EA)

The Creature Keeper's selection of clothes changes daily, so if you want to kit out every bunny, fox, cow, llama, and chicken in Henford-on-Bagley you'll want to make sure you have plenty of cash and time to visit.

(Image credit: EA)

Once you've started collecting llama wool - which comes in a variety of colors and can be bought or harvested from your llama, you can also request crafted animal clothes from the Creature Keeper, like The Amazing Technicolour Neckwarmer.

Top tip: If you already own or buy the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack you'll also have the option to craft these clothes yourself with llama wool.

Sims 4 cheats | Best Sims 4 mods | How to fill out reports in The Sims 4 | How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 | How to get more money in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | Sims 4 skill cheats | Sims 4 relationship cheats | Sims 4 career cheats | Sims 4 debug cheat | Sims 4 free build cheat | How to get started in The Sims 4