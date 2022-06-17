ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living

By Rachel Weber
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Knowing how to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living will let you customize your farmyard friends but you'll need to meet the Creature Keeper first. Animal clothes are a particularly cute way of changing the appearances of various animals with your own personal style. Why would you want to have all of those 'naked' animals running around the place in The Sims 4 , when you can dress them up in colorful and stylish attire? Handily, buying and crafting animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living just involves befriending the right person and having enough Simoleons to spare, easily allowing you to open up this world of chicken hats and cow sweaters.

The Sims 4 Cottage Living is one of the best packs that has been added to the game, largely because you can put fez on a rooster. To find out exactly how to buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living, follow these simple steps.

Don't miss out on our Sims 4 Cottage Living cheats and Sims 4 Cottage Living tips to get the most out of this expansion.

How to find the Creature Keeper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG55D_0b62NBC200

(Image credit: EA)

To buy animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living you'll need to find the Creature Keeper. His cottage is located in Henford-on-Bagley’s Bramblewood Neighborhood. Zoom out and it's easy to spot - you're looking for the cute place with the little garden in front. If he's not hanging around outside, you can click on his cottage to focus the camera on him, and then send your sim straight over to talk to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mcif_0b62NBC200

(Image credit: EA)

You can also treat the Creature Keeper as any other sim NPC and make friends with him, but despite our attempts at flirting we haven't been offered a discount on a fox bonnet... yet.

How to get new and crafted animal clothes in Sims 4 Cottage Living

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1nna_0b62NBC200

(Image credit: EA)

The Creature Keeper's selection of clothes changes daily, so if you want to kit out every bunny, fox, cow, llama, and chicken in Henford-on-Bagley you'll want to make sure you have plenty of cash and time to visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309XzG_0b62NBC200

(Image credit: EA)

Once you've started collecting llama wool - which comes in a variety of colors and can be bought or harvested from your llama, you can also request crafted animal clothes from the Creature Keeper, like The Amazing Technicolour Neckwarmer.

Top tip: If you already own or buy the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack you'll also have the option to craft these clothes yourself with llama wool.

Sims 4 cheats | Best Sims 4 mods | How to fill out reports in The Sims 4 | How to turn furniture in The Sims 4 | How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 | How to get more money in The Sims 4 | Sims 4 multiplayer | Sims 4 skill cheats | Sims 4 relationship cheats | Sims 4 career cheats | Sims 4 debug cheat | Sims 4 free build cheat | How to get started in The Sims 4

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Sims 4 relationship cheats for friendships and romance

Sims 4 relationship cheats let you skip over the unpredictability and chaos of socialising and just get straight to the most heartfelt elements, whether a lifelong friendship or a blossoming romance. Like all previous games in the series, The Sims 4 has a big emphasis on the relationships between Sims, with complex, interlocking mechanics about introduction, working out their likes and dislikes, and putting in the effort to build a bedrock of trust and care...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sims#The Sims 4#Living Will#Knitting#Furniture#Video Game#Simoleons#The Creature Keeper#Henford
Daily Mail

Pink palace! Mother, 34, reveals how she renovated her £650,000 five-bed home for under £5,000 with paint, second-hand finds and upcycling the furniture she already had

A mother-of-one has revealed how she transformed her £650,000 semi-detached five-bed home into a pink masterpiece for under £5,000 - thanks to upcycling her furniture and adding a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Sophia Ferrari-Wills, 34, from Cambridge, started her colourful renovation during lockdown, devoting large...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for lovers of sustainable architecture + outdoor adventures

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden homes that are the warm + zen living space you need

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a treeless treehouse – this collection of homes will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Beautifully Restored 110-Foot Yacht From the ’50s Blends Classic Style and Modern Power

Click here to read the full article. The only thing better than a gorgeous antique yacht from the ‘50s is one that’s been meticulously restored. Enter Abeking & Rasmussen’s Sans Souci. The timeless 110-footer, which Edmiston has just listed for $5.6 million (€5.2 million), underwent a multimillion-dollar refit in the late 2000s and is presented in immaculate condition. The vessel was designed by German naval architect Geerd N. Hendel and launched by Abeking & Rasmussen in 1955 under the name Verdesein. Showcasing the finest German engineering, the vessel was strong and light from the get-go, with double-planked teak on oak frames. In 2009,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
GamesRadar

Skull and Bones' second rating adds fuel to the fire for an imminent release

Skull and Bones has been rated for the second time in as many months. As spotted by a Reddit (opens in new tab) user, Skull and Bones has officially been rated by an agency in Brazil. According to the new rating, the pirate multiplayer game from Ubisoft will see a launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia, and it's "production" year is listed as this year in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy