Carteret Fire: Blaze Collapses Apartment Building, Possible Entrapment Reported
Firefighters were battling a major apartment building fire on Friday afternoon in Carteret, authorities said.
Flames blew through the Bristol Station Court, bringing crews to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
As of 3:15 p.m., the structure had collapsed in multiple places and there were unconfirmed reports of possible entrapments.
About 30 minutes later, the fire had been upgraded to a three-alarm blaze and there was an unconfirmed report of a "major roof collapse."
All area fire companies were working the fire, and a request for additional mutual aid had been made.
Crews remained at the scene as of 3:15 p.m.
This is a developing news story. Check back for details.
