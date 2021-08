Gold markets are building up for a move, and we could see that move come in August. After all, we have been stuck in a small trading range, with the $1790 level underneath offering significant support. On the other hand, the $1830 level offers significant resistance, and we have essentially been stuck in this range over the last 30 days or so. With that being the case, the market looks as if it is trying to build up enough inertia to take off in one direction or another.