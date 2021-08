Asia equity markets have mostly fallen today, with North Asian markets leading the charge lower. This is in strong contrast to North America, where strong earnings and benign inflation expectations saw the leading indices rise once again to record highs. The S&P 500 rose by 0.42%, while the Nasdaq was weighed down by Amazon’s results but still finished 0.11% higher, and the Dow Jones climbed by 0.43%. All three indexes are wobbling in Asia, though, with futures on the Nasdaq plummeting by 1.30% in sympathy with China, while the S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.75% and the Dow Jones futures are 0.32% lower.