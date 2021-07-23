Jeff Brown’s Private Money Revolution Review – Is It Legit?
In a recent presentation, investor Jeff Brown introduced a battle of the finances between governments and the unexpected social media platform, Facebook. He goes on to explain that “Mark Zuckerberg is plotting a move so big, it’s hard to believe.” What might this move be? Well, as far as we’re concerned, it entails a global financial system based on cryptocurrencies. What’s astonishing is that more and more big names are finding ways to incorporate cryptocurrency, some of which include Google, Apple, Citigroup, and possibly Goldman Sachs.www.sequimgazette.com
Comments / 0