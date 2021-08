Tinashe is no doubt one of the few remaining true Black pop artists in the industry. Not only does she deliver with great music but she always gives us a cute eight count to accompany it. Her last album, Songs For You, was a genre-bending, fun ride that showed off her talent as both a lyricist as well as an artist who knows how to put together an impressive body of work while wearing all hats. Always ahead of her time and unafraid to remind us of her roots as a dancer, Tinashe delivers, time and time again, visuals that rival the golden age of music videos. Her latest video offering for her track “Bouncin” doesn’t disappoint. Featuring Tinashe and her dancers doing some pretty impressive choreography on a trampoline, the video is a must see.