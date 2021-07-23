Oil pauses, gold stuck at USD 1800

Gold is trapped between resistance and key support. The US dollar is creeping higher in a correction from Fed and profit-taking induced daily lows. Update: Gold is losing further ground on Monday, kicking off the week on the wrong footing, as it heads closer towards the $1800 mark. Gold bears are testing the bearish commitments at the 21-DMA of $1808, as of writing. Gold sellers returned after rejection at the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1827 for the second straight day on Friday. From a fundamental perspective, the US dollar holds higher ground amid growing covid concerns globally and weak US economic data.