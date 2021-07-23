Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manassas, VA

Retirement Readiness Checklist

Posted by 
PWLiving
PWLiving
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every day brings you a little closer to retirement age. Are you prepared for the financial impact of leaving the workforce? Here’s a checklist to help you consider the variables that impact your retirement readiness:. Estimate your retirement living costs. Do you know how much money you will need to...

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 1

PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
683
Followers
1K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manassas, VA
Manassas, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Accounts#Medicare Benefits#Crpc#Private Wealth#Llc#Whitlockwealth Com#Sipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyDallas News

Not the same: Supplemental Security Income is a welfare program

This is going to be a column about the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. In other words, it will NOT be a column about Social Security. Supplemental Security Income and Social Security are two entirely different government programs. They really have nothing to do with each other, other than the fact that they are both managed by the Social Security Administration.
Personal FinanceMissoulian

3 Reasons to Keep Your Retirement Savings Outside a Retirement Account

Keeping your retirement savings in a 401(k) or IRA can save you money on taxes and make the task of saving a little easier. But in a few rare instances, these accounts could actually make life more difficult for you. Below, we'll look at three scenarios where you're better off keeping your money out of tax-advantaged retirement accounts and consider where you might want to put it instead.
BusinessKXLY

Don’t Rely on Social Security to Fund Your Retirement

Claiming Social Security at the end of a long 40-year career is still possible, but might not pack the same punch as it did for our grandparents. Benefits were once responsible for covering the lion’s share of costs in retirement. Based on recent projections, however, the probability of the same being true for today’s millennials seems tenuous at best.
BusinessLowell Sun

Undertstanding the retirement earnings test

For most Americans Social Security plays an important role in maintaining retirement security. The benefit, regardless of economic and market conditions, pays an annuity that will increase with inflation and continue for as long as you or your spouse live. Workers and spouses who qualify for Social Security can elect...
EconomyOmaha.com

Retirements

Craig and Linda Johnson are happily retiring from their long and successful careers and moving on to traveling and spending time with family. Craig was President and Owner of Johnson Sash and Door Company which was a very successful four generation family business of 89 years. The company will still operate under new owners. Linda is retiring from a 44 year career and was an IT Systems Manager with Nebraska Medical Center spending 41 of those years with UNMC. We cherish and treasure all the friendships we have made along the way as we move into our next chapter.
EconomyPosted by
Kiplinger

Retiring in the Next 5 Years? Make These Five Decisions Now

In the five years preceding retirement, a person will make more important decisions about how to maximize their retirement than at any other time. Why? Because these decisions are not easily altered, and the impact will affect important income and expenses for the rest of their lives. Making the right decisions can provide substantially more income over a longer period of time – which is the ultimate goal.
EconomyDaily Independent

Stephen Dybwad: Mistakes the could make retirement challenging

The road to a successful, stress-free retirement often has potholes more challenging to navigate than you may believe. There are numerous critical issues to address, complicated money concepts to understand, and a bewildering array of products to consider. That’s why you must exercise extreme diligence and avoid making mistakes with your retirement planning from which you will never have time to recover.
BusinessRocky Mount Telegram

Factors to consider when determining retirement readiness

Every day brings you a little closer to retirement age. Are you prepared for the financial impact of leaving the workforce?. Here’s a checklist to help you consider the variables that impact your retirement readiness:. Estimate your retirement living costs:. Do you know how much money you will need to...
EconomyKATU.com

AARP: Ready. Set. Retire! Workshop

A staggering number of Oregonians ages 50-64 may not be able to afford retirement. According to the most recent National Retirement Readiness Index half of today’s households will not have enough retirement income to maintain their pre-retirement standard of living. – Joyce DeMonnin, Communications Director at AARP Oregon, joined us to share more.
Health ServicesPosted by
Spotlight News

Planning for your long-term care checklist

It’s no secret that people are living longer. In 2018, for the first time in history, people over the age of 65 outnumbered children under the age of five across the globe, according to the United Nations’ World Population Aging Report. To add, by 2050, the number of people over...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Checklist for Singles in Federal Service

July 26, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Michele Bollier, Federal Benefits Specialist. Michele is developing a checklist specifically for Federal employees who are single. This resource will be available soon at www.nitpinc.com. During today’s program, she will talk about some of the key items in the checklist:
Economylegacyplanninglawgroup.com

The Aging of America: Will the Baby Boom Be Ready for Retirement?

This article is part of a broader study of saving funded by the National Institute on Aging and TIAA-CREF. The baby boom generation—the roughly 76 million people born between 1946 and 1964—has been reshaping American society for decades. From jamming the nation’s schools in the 1950s and 1960s, to crowding labor markets and housing markets in the 1970s and 1980s, to affecting consumption patterns almost continuously, boomers have altered economic patterns and institutions at each stage of their lives. Now that the leading edge of the generation has turned 50, the impending collision between the boomers and the nation’s retirement system is naturally catching the eye of policymakers and the boomers themselves.
BusinessPosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: Certain pension programs will reduce Social Security benefits. Is yours one?

Dear Liz: I am a retired teacher. My wife works in the private sector. She will retire when she is 70 and start to collect Social Security at that time. Currently, I receive a teacher pension. In addition, I have 40 quarters of private-sector work. I may receive a small Social Security benefit after the windfall elimination provision. May I receive Social Security spousal benefits in place of my own Social Security benefits?

Comments / 1

Community Policy