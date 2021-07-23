Retirement Readiness Checklist

This article is part of a broader study of saving funded by the National Institute on Aging and TIAA-CREF. The baby boom generation—the roughly 76 million people born between 1946 and 1964—has been reshaping American society for decades. From jamming the nation’s schools in the 1950s and 1960s, to crowding labor markets and housing markets in the 1970s and 1980s, to affecting consumption patterns almost continuously, boomers have altered economic patterns and institutions at each stage of their lives. Now that the leading edge of the generation has turned 50, the impending collision between the boomers and the nation’s retirement system is naturally catching the eye of policymakers and the boomers themselves.
Comments / 1