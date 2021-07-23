Mid-day market update: Socket Mobile surges following Q2 results, Nova LifeStyle shares plummet

The euro rose against the US dollar after the relatively strong Eurozone inflation and GDP data. According to Eurostat, the headline CPI in the Eurozone rose by 2.2% in July after rising by 1.9% in the previous month. This rate was above the ECB’s new target of 2.2%. In France, the headline CPI rose by 1.2% in July. Still, these numbers will likely not change ECB’s mind about monetary policy. In its meeting this month, the bank left interest rates and quantitative easing unchanged. It also reiterated that it was comfortable if inflation rose above 2.0% for a while. Further data from the Eurozone showed that the economy expanded by 13.7% in the second quarter after it contracted by 1.3% in Q1.