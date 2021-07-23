Old: Engaging but frustrating Shyamalan fairy tale
Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan follows a familiar playbook in crafting “Old,” a latest dark, gruesome thriller. Since the massive success of 1999’s “The Sixth Sense,” audiences have grown accustomed to the Shyamalan formula. After all, it was that film’s stunning “aha” moment that helped give him two Oscar nominations. Rarely has the filmmaker strayed from the winning recipe that brought him early success. And consistent with his track record, “Old” is a story that concludes its narrative with a big, shocking reveal.times-herald.com
