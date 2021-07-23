Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Old: Engaging but frustrating Shyamalan fairy tale

Newnan Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director M. Night Shyamalan follows a familiar playbook in crafting “Old,” a latest dark, gruesome thriller. Since the massive success of 1999’s “The Sixth Sense,” audiences have grown accustomed to the Shyamalan formula. After all, it was that film’s stunning “aha” moment that helped give him two Oscar nominations. Rarely has the filmmaker strayed from the winning recipe that brought him early success. And consistent with his track record, “Old” is a story that concludes its narrative with a big, shocking reveal.

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Vicky Krieps
Person
Shyamalan
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Alex Wolff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Tale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
Moviesmetaflix.com

‘Old’ and ‘Pig’ Star Calls Shyamalan as Bold as Kurosawa

Alex Wolff is having a great week. With both “Pig” and “Old” in theaters right now, you have two choices if you want to see him in theaters. He’s also the star of 2018’s horror phenomenon “Hereditary,” which is always worth bragging about. The truth is, Wolff could be the next rising star in Hollywood.
Miami, FLmiamiartzine.com

In 'Old,' M. Night Shyamalan Grapples With Aging, Family

It's mostly his own fault, really. When M. Night Shyamalan burst upon the movie scene in the late 1990s, he took filmgoers' breaths away with his skillful sleight of hand and clever misdirection. As a movie magician, this reviewer initially pegged the Oscar nominee as a one-trick pony, but even I came around. (Pretty early on, actually: circa "Unbreakable," his nicely understated variation on the superhero origin story.)
Moviesmiamifilmfestival.com

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ is a nightmarish meditation on death and aging

If the subconscious draw of the horror genre is that it forces us to face our mortality, perhaps few films have taken that concept to more literal effect than Old. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, about a beach that mysteriously makes its inhabitants age in rapid fashion, goes from campy and comical to terrifying and stressful in the blink of an eye. But there’s an additional mood at play here, one that elevates the content in unexpected ways: melancholic longing. Time runs out for all of us, a message that Shyamalan sends loud and clear in one of his most sentimental films.
MoviesSlate

The Bananas Ending of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old, Explained

At this point in pop culture history, the general reaction to learning that M. Night Shyamalan has a new movie out is to ask, “So, what’s the twist?” Old’s premise—a group of vacationers stumbles upon a beach that causes them all to start aging at an alarming rate—practically begs for the question to be asked. Why, after all, is this beach making them grow old so quickly? What’s going on?
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Old Review: M. Night Shyamalan At His Most Blah

Old is the rare M. Night Shyamalan movie where he doesn't swing for the fences; instead, it is a mid-tier science fiction thriller with some interesting body horror moments and something moderately interesting moral quandaries at the end. One could say a lot about Shyamalan [and many critics often do,...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Old Review : Shyamalan in Shallow Waters

What does M Night Shyamalan have in store for audiences this time around? Shyamalan has made a career of shocking audiences with twists and turns in his work. The Shyamalan twist is one of the most famous aspects of modern cinema. I have a great passion for Shyamalan’s early work all the way up to and including The Village. Rock bottom arrived with After Earth which was one of the most boring sci-fi films I have ever watched. But hope came back! The Visit and beyond has turned the table and I have been quite excited about Old since that impressive trailer dropped.
MoviesKIMT

'Old' finds director M. Night Shyamalan up to the same old tricks

M. Night Shyamalan is up to his old tricks in "Old," but after his heralded breakthrough with "Split," he's back on a downward trajectory. While the premise again has an eerie "Twilight Zone"-type quality, the long journey to a payoff -- littered with pretty awful dialogue -- might be picturesque, but it's no walk on the beach.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan Talks 'Old' And Career

Writer/director M. Night Shyamalan joins the show to talk bout his new film Old hitting theaters this week. We discuss his incredible camera work, how he chooses an aspect ratio for any given film, casting and working with actors, the moment from his childhood which seemingly sent him down the path of making thrillers and so much more. What an honor!
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Unwraps Teaser Before Debut

The time is almost here. Prepare to become “old”. Night Shyamalan’s latest foray into horror–Old–will land in theaters this Friday, July 23, and a new, creepy teaser is now available to give fans a glimpse into the bizarre events about to unfold in the film, as reported by screenrant.com. Check out the brief clip on this page.
MoviesVulture

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old Is Beautifully Made and Terribly Written

M. Night Shyamalan can make a shot of palm trees sinister, just by the way he moves a camera. Old opens with fronds dancing in front of a bright sky, and then transitions to the vacationing family on the road below, as though the humans are already an afterthought, fodder for the high concept horror awaiting them. Shyamalan’s always been great on a granular level, crafting shots that place you in the mindset of the characters, or, in the case of this new film, decidedly outside of it. The Sixth Sense goes careening in sympathetic terror down the hallway after a retreating Haley Joel Osment, only to reverse and show us what he sees — the bathrobed ghost starting after him — before closing up his blanket fort. Signs holds on Joaquin Phoenix’s face, shifting with him as he tries to get a better look at what he doesn’t yet know is an alien on the roof, only for the creature to jump down off screen, out of sight of the characters as well as that subjective lens, leaving rustling corn and a creaking swing in its wake.
Moviesbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Old (2021) dir. M. Night Shyamalan

Like a character in one of his movies, M. Night Shyamalan seems to be stuck in the wrong timeline. When a director of Shyamalan’s offbeat sensibilities makes it into the Hollywood big leagues, they generally follow a set path: a string of cultishly adored indie films; a critical breakout at Sundance; and, finally, a studio deal, either to craft a mainstreamed version of their stock-in-trade or, more frequently these days, to helm a big-budget superhero IP extension. This is, emphatically, not the path Shyamalan has traveled. After making one indie film and one studio rom-com (both barely released and hardly noticed), Shyamalan exploded onto the national consciousness with The Sixth Sense, a truly massive studio crossover hit which was nominated for six Oscars, made over 300 million Clinton-era dollars, and bestowed upon us one of film’s most instantly recognizable catchphrases (“I see dead people!”) and one of its most indelible performances (in Haley Joel Osment’s remarkable, wide-eyed Cole Sear).
Hollywood, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Popcorn With Zenger: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Is Unintentionally Funny

M. Night Shyamalan is the biggest hit-or-miss filmmaker in Hollywood today. The industry had written Shyamalan off as a failure after the critical reception of 2006’s “Lady In The Water” and 2008’s “The Happening.” With the release of 2013’s box office bomb “After Earth,” which took the career of Will Smith down with it, popular opinion was that Shyamalan had hit rock bottom.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

G.I. Joe film, Shyamalan's 'Old' struggle to attract fans

North American theaters are headed for their second straight weekend of falling ticket sales, with only a modest turnout for a new installment of the G.I. Joe franchise, called "Snake Eyes," and "Old," an M. Night Shyamalan horror film. The two movies generated about $30 million combined, according to estimates...
MoviesBox Office Mojo

It’s Shyamalan Vs. G.I. Joe As Old & Snake Eyes Open

This week sees two new wide releases hit theaters, Snake Eyes and Old, and after last week’s expectations-smashing debut for Space Jam: A New Legacy, we feel like anything could happen at the box office. Many expect the top spot to be taken by Snake Eyes, the latest entry in the G.I. Joe franchise, but there could be an upset from Old, M. Night Shyamalan’s new supernatural mindbender, which is outrunning Snake Eyes in IMDb page views. They look like solid bets for the top two, and it should be noted that both are theatrical exclusives, but if they have sub-par performances and Space Jam holds strong, we could see the order of things shaken up. Whether or not the current uptick in Covid-19 cases impacts the box office this weekend is another open question.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Shyamalan Tops Box Office Again With Thriller ‘Old’

At least for one weekend, it was hip to be “old”. Night Shyamalan’s latest journey into horror–Old–was the box office champ this past weekend, pulling in $16.5 million domestically and another $6.5 million overseas for a total of $23 million, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This marks the seventh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy