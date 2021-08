The euro was all over the place during the month of July, but as you can see, the last week was rather positive. That being said, I do anticipate that we are probably going to jump around between 1.18 and 1.20 over the next several weeks. Ultimately, this is a market that I think will continue to pay close attention to the interest rate differential between Germany and the United States. As things stand right now, that does favor the United States, but there are also some other things to pay close attention to as well.