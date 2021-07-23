Sign Up & Start Planning!
Due to its positive impact on Mother Nature, sustainability has earned itself a granola connotation, but this wedding proves that you don't have to be into boho to be sustainable. This team beautifully executed this elegant inspiration shoot that rivals some of the most extravagant Tuscan weddings we've ever seen (and we've seen a lot!) and managed to keep it environmentally friendly by utilizing in-season florals and upcycled treasures. The key to keeping found elements upscale is a cohesive color palette, and this team nailed it! Soft mint blends beautifully with an eclectic assortment of pewter findings and "iced mango", which has to be our new favorite color name!www.weddingchicks.com
