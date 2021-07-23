Associated Press predicts Auburn’s Sunisa Lee will win gold as Olympics open
Auburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee is in Tokyo, a few flips from a dream. According to the media, the odds are she won’t be leaving the Olympics empty handed. The Associated Press predicts Lee will win gold with Team USA in the team finals and win individual gold on bars in the event finals, as the organization released predictions from its beat writers this week before the opening ceremonies got under way Friday.oanow.com
Comments / 2