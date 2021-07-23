Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Associated Press predicts Auburn’s Sunisa Lee will win gold as Olympics open

By Justin Lee1
Opelika-Auburn News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn gymnastics signee Sunisa Lee is in Tokyo, a few flips from a dream. According to the media, the odds are she won’t be leaving the Olympics empty handed. The Associated Press predicts Lee will win gold with Team USA in the team finals and win individual gold on bars in the event finals, as the organization released predictions from its beat writers this week before the opening ceremonies got under way Friday.

oanow.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Lee County, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktoria Listunova
Person
Mykayla Skinner
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Sunisa Lee
Person
Angelina Melnikova
Person
Mai Murakami
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Ap#Tigers#The U S Team Trials#Team Usa#American#Nbc#Russian Olympic Committee#Belgium Beam Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada knocks out US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory on Monday. Canada goes on to face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 2

Community Policy