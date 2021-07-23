Cancel
‘Titane,’ Palme D’Or Winner and One of the Craziest Movies of 2021, Will Arrive in October

By Chris Evangelista
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitane, the latest oddity from Raw director Julia Ducournau, finally has a release date. The film, which just won the Palme D’or at the Cannes International Film Festival, will be making its way to theaters this October, and we can’t wait. Distributor Neon is keeping a lot details of the film secret, probably because they want to shock and surprise audiences, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

#Palme D Or#Raw#Cannes For Film#Refn
