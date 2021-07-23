Cancel
‘Night Agent’ Series Heading to Netflix From ‘The Shield’ and ‘Terriers’ Showrunner Shawn Ryan

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Ryan, the creator of shows like The Shield and S.W.A.T., is heading back to Netflix for a new series. Ryan, who previously worked on the Baz Luhrmann Netflix show The Get Down, will serve as the showrunner of The Night Agent, an adaptation of author Matthew Quirk’s best-selling 2019 novel. Ryan is an incredibly talented writer/producer and this show has a compelling hook, so I’m excited to see how this one comes together.

www.slashfilm.com

