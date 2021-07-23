‘Night Agent’ Series Heading to Netflix From ‘The Shield’ and ‘Terriers’ Showrunner Shawn Ryan

Fresh off the heels of announcing that NBC Universal's 30 Rock would be streaming on the service starting on August 1, Netflix has announced that another fan-favorite series is returning by announcing the complete series of Friday Night Lights is coming back, having been absent from Netflix for almost four years. All five seasons of the football drama will be streaming on Netflix (in the United States) starting on August 1st. Currently the series can be found on Hulu but it's unclear if the series will be available on both platforms simultaneously or if it will be jumping ship from one to the other.