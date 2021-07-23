Meat? Cheese? Home Delivery? Enter Charcuterie Me
One night while waiting at a restaurant for her charcuterie board, Nai Zhao had a realization. She wasn’t the only person passionate about charcuterie, and surely she wasn’t the only person that would jump at the chance to have gourmet cheeses, cured meats, pickled vegetables, crackers, and fresh fruit delivered directly to their doorstep. That's when she came up with the idea for Charcuterie Me, a service that lets customers order charcuterie boards on a one-time or subscription basis according to their party size and dietary needs. Prices range from $11 each for “selfie” handheld charcuterie cones to $149 for charcuterie platters for 12 people.www.pdxmonthly.com
Comments / 0