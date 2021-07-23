Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Meat? Cheese? Home Delivery? Enter Charcuterie Me

pdxmonthly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne night while waiting at a restaurant for her charcuterie board, Nai Zhao had a realization. She wasn’t the only person passionate about charcuterie, and surely she wasn’t the only person that would jump at the chance to have gourmet cheeses, cured meats, pickled vegetables, crackers, and fresh fruit delivered directly to their doorstep. That's when she came up with the idea for Charcuterie Me, a service that lets customers order charcuterie boards on a one-time or subscription basis according to their party size and dietary needs. Prices range from $11 each for “selfie” handheld charcuterie cones to $149 for charcuterie platters for 12 people.

www.pdxmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Boards#Home Delivery#Food Drink#Prosper Portland#Charcuterie Me#Havarti#Vegetarian#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthecountrycook.net

MARINATED TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD

This recipe for Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad takes advantage of those abundant summer vegetables and combines them with the most deliciously easy marinade!. I'm not sure there are other vegetables that scream "summer!" quite like tomatoes and cucumbers. Most home gardeners always plant tomatoes and cucumbers because they are very easy to grow. And they grow in abundance! I love to make this Marinated Tomato Cucumber Salad recipe to use up those garden veggies as a fresh side dish for my summer meals. It also makes a wonderfully light lunch too. The marinade really brings out the best in the vegetables while still allowing their natural flavors to shine through. If you haven't made marinated tomato cucumber salad before, I hope you'll give this recipe a try!
RecipesHenry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Jan's Macaroni Salad

Macaroni salad is a must at summer cookouts. This version is made with simple ingredients and similar to what you'd pick up at a deli. There's enough crunch and flavor from all the fresh veggies. The pasta and veggies are coated in a sweet and creamy dressing that has the right amount of tang to balance the flavors. A little sweeter than most salads like this, it reminds us of a Hawaiian macaroni salad. The key to the dressing is using good mayonnaise.
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Cream Cheese Fruit Dip

This classic Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is easy to make and delicious alongside fruit, diced pound cake, or even pretzels!. Say hello to your new favorite way to eat summer fruit. This Cream Cheese Fruit Dip is the perfect combination of sweet, tangy and oh-so fluffy goodness!. Serve it up...
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
DrinksPosted by
103GBF

Putting A Pickle In Your Beer Is Apparently A Game Changer

Supposedly, putting a pickle into a glass of light, cheap, beer makes it taste better, and I am skeptical. Now, I will be the first to tell you that I hate pickles. Nothing about them - the taste or the smell- is appealing to me. Having said that, I also know that pickles are very popular and the majority of people love them so much that they could just drink the juice. That's why I am relying on you to try this hack.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

10 Classic Lasagna Recipes

Today is National Lasagna Day in the U.S., so we compiled ten lasagna recipes to mark the occasion. We realize it falls on a Thursday and that lasagna packs more Sunday lunch comfort than it does easy weeknight dinner vibes, but we thought maybe you'd like to get a head start on weekend meal planning in honor of the holiday.
Restaurantsvegnews.com

Pizza Hut Adds Beyond Meat to Permanent Delivery Menu in UK

This month, international chain Pizza Hut added vegan meat toppings made by Beyond Meat to the permanent menu at its more than 400 Delivery Hut locations across the United Kingdom. The new options include three meatless pizzas and one side all made with dairy-based cheese and vegan meats from Beyond Meat. The Beyond Italian Style Sausage Supreme is topped with vegan Beyond Italian Style Sausage, mozzarella cheese, mixed peppers, mushrooms, and crunchy red onions, while the Beyond Beef Sizzler pizza is topped with vegan Beyond Beef Crumbles, mozzarella cheese, red onion, jalapeños, and green chillies.
DrinksPosted by
SPY

We’re Spilling the Tea on the Best Iced Teas To Enjoy Right Now

It doesn’t get much more refreshing than a cool glass of iced tea on a hot day. Whether you’re looking for a little caffeine kick outside of coffee, want something other than your typical pot of hot tea, or are in search of a drink to add to your list of ‘best non-alcoholic’ options, the world of iced teas is vast and delicious.
Nashville, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots for a Charcuterie Board in Nashville

Meats and cheeses, oh my! Rather than creating a do-it-yourself charcuterie board at home, leave it to these restaurants to do the hard work for you. All you have to do is eat!. Choose from the Chef's Board made with prosciutto di parma, spicy coppa, pecorino stagionato, crescenza, grilled piquillo...
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER STEAK AND GRAVY

Hamburger steak is an easy recipe for a busy weeknight or serve it when you have friends and family over anytime. My family loves hamburger steak and it is such a comfort food. There are so many different variations but this is our favorite. We love this steak served with the gravy over mashed potatoes because it just seems to go together. This recipe is perfect for a busy night and it’s such a hearty dish. It’s a classic that never disappoints! If you love this dish you will also love our Hamburger Goulash!
Sarasota, FL941area.com

Must-Try Cheese Plates and Charcuterie in Sarasota

If you love eating cheese and cured meats, you will love all these restaurants with must-try charcuterie in Sarasota. It doesn't get better than pairing wine and cheese, and these Sarasota restaurants and Sarasota wine bars get the job done!. Check out all the best places to eat Sarasota charcuterie...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Fried Ice-Cream Recipe

This fried ice-cream recipe is so easy, beautiful, rich, and creamy! It has a very special luxury taste and is very delicious! You can prepare it for the weekend and surprise your family and friends with a fried ice-cream ball and a cup of coffee or a glass of ice tea – amazing combination! Here is the recipe:
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Charcuterie Platters of the Yakima Valley a Gallery of Edible Art

Raise your hand if you love to snack. Big spreads, small and every type in between charcuterie has been around for over 10,000 years and continues to bring people together. You can hire professionals to make your spread or watch a tutorial on TikTok to turn salami into roses. Did you know there are over 18,000 cheeses? Each pairs awesome with something sweet, salty and or savory. Add wine or a sparkling cider and now it's a real party, am I right?
Food & Drinksvegasmagazine.com

BOARDing School: How To Make A Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards have been all the rage recently, especially the ones that look like art pieces! From the food selection to its placement on the board, even the shape of the board itself, a lot of thought goes behind every move to make the board as aesthetically pleasing as possible. We have teamed up with charcuterie board master, Elle Mawardi, of Beauty & The Board (@beautyandtheboard) to teach us how to curate the perfect charcuterie board.
Demorest, GAnowhabersham.com

Creating art on a charcuterie board

Charcuterie or charcuterie boards have become the rage lately. The word charcuterie is a French word that originally referred to smoked or dried meats and a variety of cheeses. The charcuterie board, then, was a way of serving a variety of meats and cheeses to be sampled. But, oh my goodness, has the use of the charcuterie board come a long way in the last few years.
Ohio StateOnlyInYourState

There’s Something For Everyone At Grandpa’s Cheesebarn In Ohio, Home To Over 200 Different Cheeses

Attention, all cheese enthusiasts! Tucked away in Ashland, Ohio is a must-visit attraction called Grandpa’s Cheesebarn. Home to over 200 different cheeses, this beloved business is a celebration of all things dairy. And that’s not all; in the same space, you’ll also find Sweeties Chocolates, home to an impressive collection of homemade chocolates and candies. Needless to say, there’s a little something for everyone at this foodie-approved destination in Ohio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy