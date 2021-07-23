Cancel
Smithtown, NY

Smithtown schools administrator who was criticized for equity efforts steps down

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com
Newsday
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Smithtown Central School District administrator who helped guide the district’s diversity and equity work will leave for a job at an education foundation. Jennifer Bradshaw, the district's assistant superintendent for instruction and administration, will take a job as an international curriculum consultant in the World Leading Schools Association Foundation network, Smithtown Superintendent Mark Secaur said Friday in a statement emailed by a district spokesman. "We wish her well and thank her for her 19 years of committed service to the Smithtown school community."

