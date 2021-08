The Cleveland Browns their whole offense from the 2020 season. As a result, don’t expect to see many surprises in training camp. Nevertheless, 3 offensive players are worth keeping an eye on. These are players that could influence sports betting fans’ decisions in the coming season. You can look for the latest Bet365 bonus codes as you plan to wager on games. The three Browns players to keep an eye on are David Njoku, Drew Forbes, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Out of the three, only Njoku has a real chance of starting this year.