Five Ways To Cool Your House Down If Your AC Goes Down

A hot weekend is in store for us. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like 100+ degrees. We have a heat advisory still in effect until at least 8pm tonight, but it is possible to be extended into tomorrow also. The best thing to do to beat the heat is to stay inside with the AC as much as possible. If you do go outside, keep water with you, wear sunscreen, and light clothing is recommended. Another tip is to wear whites or off whites, since they reflect sunlight. The darker the colors are the more light they absorb, and therefore the hotter you’ll feel! Always watch over your children, pets, and elderly, and never EVER leave them in a hot car unattended.