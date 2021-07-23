Get Your 2021 Disaster Guide From Pasco County Emergency Management

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Hurricane Season is well underway, and Pasco Emergency Management’s 2021 Pasco County Disaster Preparedness Guide is a great tool to help you prepare your family, pets, and property!

To download the guide, in English or Spanish, visit MyPasco.Net – or pick up a copy at your local Pasco County Library.

Pasco County has released a short video highlighting this year’s Disaster Guide:

