Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

Get Your 2021 Disaster Guide From Pasco County Emergency Management

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgYcZ_0b62AZoL00

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Hurricane Season is well underway, and Pasco Emergency Management’s 2021 Pasco County Disaster Preparedness Guide is a great tool to help you prepare your family, pets, and property!

To download the guide, in English or Spanish, visit MyPasco.Net – or pick up a copy at your local Pasco County Library.

Pasco County has released a short video highlighting this year’s Disaster Guide:

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Disaster Preparedness#The Guide#Pets#Mypasco#Florida Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘Personal Responsibility Rather Than Government Mandates’ Texas Governor Threatens To Fine Cities If They Require Masks

Republican Gov. of Texas Greg Abbott signed an executive order Thursday that could lead to cities being fined for implementing mask mandates. The order states that government entities will be fined up to $1,000 for requiring masks, while government agencies, public entities and private entities that receive public funding will be forbidden from demanding proof of vaccination to provide services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy