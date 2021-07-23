Cancel
Stocks

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 23...

Stocks

Total voting rights

Total voting rights

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 30 July 2021, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 448,435,348 ordinary shares of Â£0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 448,435,348. The figure of 448,435,348 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Stocks

Issue of Equity

Issue of Equity

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Company has today allotted 203,313 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS") to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the dividend of 1.75 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Sage Group plc. ("Sage" or the "Group") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 ⁴/₇₇ pence each (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This is pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 4 March 2021 which is expected to end no later than 4 September 2021.
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 30 July 2021, it purchased 24,960 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 247.02 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
Markets

Prospectus Update

Prospectus Update

IShares plc has undertaken an update to the iShares plc Prospectus dated 30 July 2021. An electronic copy of the iShares plc Prospectus is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to download from the iShares website http://www.ishares.com. Should you have any queries, please do not hesitate to contact:. This...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Share Options

As announced on 9 July 2021 and in accordance with the rules of the Company's Share Option Plan, i3 Energy plc announces that it has issued options over 53,705,491 ordinary shares to i3 staff and board, and has additionally issued 1,750,000 options to incoming staff and conditionally allocated 3,750,000 for additional hires as part of the Company's recent acquisition of assets as announced on 7 July 2021 (collectively the "Options"). The exercise price of the Options is 11 pence per share, the price of the Placing Shares.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cineworld secures USD200 million in incremental loans

Cineworld Group PLC - Brentford, UK-based movie theatre operator - Secures USD200 million of incremental loans maturing in May 2024 from group of existing lenders. Also secures covenant amendments, including reduction on minimum liquidity requirement and relaxing limits on use of cash. Cineworld says this further liquidity, in addition to the US CARES Act refund of USD203 million and a USD213 million convertible bond raised in March, will provide group with "financial and operational flexibility".
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED July 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 150,000 Euro shares in July 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ld

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:. As at 30th July 2021, the Company's issued share capital consists of 217,157,952 Ordinary shares of no par value, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, as...
Financial Reports

Begbies Share News (BEG)

Begbies Share News (BEG)

IN BRIEF: NQ Minerals warns over going concern status. Begbies Traynor reports results ahead of its original expectations. (Sharecast News) - Corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said on Tuesday that it had put on a "strong" full-year performance in the twelve months ended 30 April, with the firm's results coming in ahead of original expectations.
StocksShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Airtel rallies on investment news; Babcock tumbles

London’s FTSE 250 down 0.4% at 22,964.93 in afternoon trade on Friday. Babcock tumbled as the defence company said full-year losses widened after a review of its contracts and balance sheet led to impairment charges. In the year to the end of March 2021, operating losses widened to £1.6bn from £75.6m the year before as it took a £2bn impairment charge. Meanwhile, revenue during the year fell to £4.1bn from £4.4bn in 2020.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.18

Shares of Foxtons Group stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 54.70 ($0.71). 727,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,042. The firm has a market cap of £177.73 million and a P/E ratio of -54.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99).
EconomyTechCrunch

China’s regulatory crackdown is good news for startups aligned with CCP goals

The sum of the financial damage is easy to understand. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, for example, which tracks U.S.-listed companies that do their business in China, fell from a 52-week high set earlier this year of 20,893.02 to 10,672.37 yesterday. You can also track the decline in value of various Chinese technology companies both on-shore and on foreign exchanges if you want to get an even fuller picture of the financial carnage.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.
Financial Reports

Assetco Share News (ASTO)

Assetco Share News (ASTO)

UPDATE: AssetCo raises GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. IN BRIEF: AssetCo to raise GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake. Bank of Ireland buys slimmed-down broker Davy for EUR440 million. 22 Jul 21 13:47. TRADING UPDATES: Gym Group bulks up with placing; 88 Energy debt free. 1 Jul...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Apax Glb Share News (APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Ltd - closed-ended investment company - Says its investee Paycor, a leading US provider of payroll and HR-related software started trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday. The closing price per share on Wednesday was USD26.05. Apax Global Alpha's position in Paycor was valued at EUR55.6 million at closing, up 1.2% from its valuation at the end of March.
Economy

Breedon Share News (BREE)

Breedon Share News (BREE)

BROKER RATINGS: Exane BNP cuts Aviva and upgrades Centrica. IN BRIEF: Breedon Non-Executive Mannings leaves, Lafferty replaces. TRADING UPDATES: Safestyle trading "strong"; Medica wins new clients. 22 Jul 21 18:08. (Sharecast News) - Breedon Group expects full-year numbers to come in at the top end of forecasts, the construction materials...
Stocks

3i Group Share News (III)

3i Group Share News (III)

Last checked at - Moody's lifts 3i Group's outlook to stable and affirms Baa1 ratings. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. TOP NEWS: Private equity firm Bridgepoint eyes GBP300 million IPO. 29 Jun 21 10:03. UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days. 24 Jun 21 16:03.
Financial Reports

Hyve Grp. Share News (HYVE)

Hyve Grp. Share News (HYVE)

(Sharecast News) - The Sunday Times's Sabah Meddings told her readers to 'buy' shares of international conference and events organiser Hyve. (Sharecast News) - Burberry: Goldman Sachs upgrades to buy with a target price of 2,475p. 9 Jul 21 14:40. (Sharecast News) - Hyve Group saw its busiest quarter since...

