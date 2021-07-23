Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 30 July 2021, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights was 448,435,348 ordinary shares of Â£0.01 each. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 448,435,348. The figure of 448,435,348 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.