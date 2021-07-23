Cancel
Celebrities

Kenan Thompson Wants to Stay on ‘SNL’ for 20 Seasons

By Glenn Rowley
 9 days ago
Kenan Thompson is gunning for the big 2-0. In a new interview, the comedian opened up about his goal to last 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live. "I keep saying I'm trying to get to 20 [seasons]," Thompson said in a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly. "So if they don't throw me out of there before, I'm trying to get to 20. And then, I don't know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don't feel like I'm in the way of somebody else's opportunity, should I just oblige? I don't really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?"

newstalk1280.com

