How Tom Brady Balled Out On A Torn MCL

Pewter Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is meticulous about his throwing mechanics. From his days with Tom Martinez to his time with Tom House, Brady has always kept a pair of nit-picking eyes on his technique. However, his mechanics were challenged in a new way when he played the 2020 NFL season on a torn MCL. To better understand Brady’s mechanics and how this injury can affect quarterbacks, I spoke with long-time biomechanics expert and quarterback coach Morey Croson.

www.pewterreport.com

Comments / 0

