Wyomingites Love Saving Money, Here’s How To Save More

We spend more money in the summer. But this truly can be a summer of saving for you. Here’s our guide on how to resist the urge to spend. As the world opens up more and more by the day, you may find yourself out-and-about more often. Perhaps much more often! After all, you’ve spent more than a year hibernating in your home, so any opportunity to meet with friends, grab a few drinks, or even browse in a boutique is exciting and refreshing. (Ah, the little things we missed so much these last few months!) But what’s not so nice is — ahem — peeking at your credit card bill statement after one of those little outings.