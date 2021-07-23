Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyomingites Love Saving Money, Here’s How To Save More

By Drew Kirby
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saving money all year round is easy if you make sure your house is energy efficient. As a kid I can remember my Grandpa yelling "Close the door, I'm not cooling the outdoors"...or "Turn off the lights when you leave the room". Interestingly as I've grown in age, I make sure every door is closed when I walk out and turn off every light I'm not using. The young me didn't have the concept saving money by doing those simple tasks. The first time I had to pay an electric bill over $100, I jumped into action.

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

