Missouri is launching a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. Governor Parson announced yesterday that over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or choose to get vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of ten-thousand-dollars. The start of the program follows a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri. The rise in cases has been spearheaded by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and stagnated vaccination rates in the state.