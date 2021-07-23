July Monti Message

A monthly recap from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Matthew Evans. At the moment, we continue to await guidance from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Education Department (NYSED) on any COVID-19 mitigation strategies that might remain in effect for the 2021–22 school year. Our schools’ building leadership teams (BLT) will continue to meet throughout the summer to determine which strategies will be necessary for a return to full, in-person instruction for all students in September 2021.