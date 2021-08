Updated COVID-19 safety guidelines were released July 29 in anticipation of the coming school year by Round Rock ISD. With more information available to the district than in fall 2020, the fall 2021 guidelines are slightly different than previous guidance regarding COVID-19. Per these guidelines, which have beenposted to the district website, students are encouraged but not required to wear masks, as an Executive Order from Gov. Greg Abbott has outlawed the mandate of mask wearing by school districts. However, the district has previously stated that masks will be encouraged among students and staff.