BERLIN – Town officials and more gathered for a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning at the brand-new Complete Sheet Metal facility as it nears completion. “When the pandemic hit, we were just about to break ground, so I held off for about four weeks and kind of talked to some other business professionals and got their input as to whether we should move forward or hold off. A good friend of mine said, ‘listen, the economy isn’t going to just shut down, it’s going to keep going, so get it done now, continue with your project and then once it’s done you should be in good shape,’ and we were. It was good advice,” said Jeff Michaud, owner of Complete Sheet Metal.

BERLIN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO