POTUS

Gov. Hogan Says He Doesn’t Want Any GOP ‘Whitewashing’ Of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 9 days ago

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan believes some House Republicans are “whitewashing” the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The two-term Republican governor appeared on CBS News Chief Correspondent Major Garrett’s podcast The Takeout this week, where he shared his thoughts on the investigation into the insurrection.

“We have to get to the bottom of exactly what happened [on January 6]. And there’s no whitewashing,” Hogan said to Garrett. “We need to get all the facts and find out exactly what happened. But there’s no way to just overlook this and say it didn’t happen. The nonsense about ‘these were just peaceful tourists’ is completely absurd.”

During his chat, he also said he will help Liz Cheney with her reelection campaign and that he doesn’t believe Donald Trump will run for President in 2024.

Listen to the full podcast on CBS News.

