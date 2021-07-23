Jr. Sewers & Rippers of Auburn make quilts for orphanage in Guatemala

Forty-nine girls and boys with the Jr. Sewers & Rippers completed 86 quilts that will go to an orphanage in Xela, Guatemala, in August. They sewed in two sessions in June. Jr. Sewers & Rippers was started by Rhoda Staurseth and the ladies’ sewing group – the Sewers & Rippers – in 2004 at Auburn Grace Community Church. The summer sewing camp has grown from five participants to between 50 and 65 each year with the exception of this past Covid year, when 25 sewed at home.