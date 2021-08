Bear was traded by the Oilers to the Hurricanes in exchange for Warren Foegele on Wednesday. Bear has appeared in 114 games with Edmonton over the past two seasons, picking up seven goals, 29 points, 152 shots and 161 blocks while averaging 20:27 of ice time per contest over that span. Carolina is pretty deep at defense, so Bear may have to settle for bottom-four minutes with his new club in 2021-22, limiting his already meager offensive upside.