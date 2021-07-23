Nashville's Alex Walsh to represent U.S. at Tokyo Olympics

No matter what happens in Tokyo, Nashvillian Alex Walsh is already part of history. Swimming the 200-meter individual medley during swimming’s U.S. Olympics Trials in Omaha, Neb., in May, Walsh — member of Nashville Aquatic Club, a Harpeth Hall alumna and rising sophomore at the University of Virginia — was part of one of the closest finishes in Olympics-qualifying history. Walsh touched the wall at 2:09.30. Cavaliers teammate Katie Douglass was two-hundredths of a second behind her. Both automatically qualified for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo, so taken at face value, there’s not much drama there.