Stratford, CT

Hugh Bailey (opinion): Sikorsky shows home state is not the whole story

By Hugh Bailey
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Sikorsky had its historic roots in some other part of the country, chances are slim that its leaders would be looking to move to Connecticut. Luckily for the state, Igor Sikorsky left Russia in 1919 and, after starting on Long Island, moved his business across the Sound to the mouth of the Housatonic River, where it is today. The Stratford location, along with satellite offices in nearby towns, employs some 8,000 people among thousands more worldwide, and puts the lie to the notion that manufacturing is part of Connecticut’s past.

