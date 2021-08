This letter is in response to the article you printed July 9 titled “Developer planning 1,350 units near Milton.”. Colby Cox and Convergence Communities of Jackson, Wyo., would like to build The Granary at Draper Farm along Sand Hill Road, Gravel Hill Road and Diamond Pond. They would like the town of Milton to eventually annex this community. My family and 29 other families own property along Diamond Pond and have for many years. We moved here in 1992, and although we are in Sussex County and not currently annexed into the town of Milton, we have always felt a part of the town. Residents of this small neighborhood, not one mentioned in your article or in the petition sent to Milton Town Council, have significantly contributed to the town of Milton.