Best Buy’s Black Friday in July deals feature the Nintendo Switch and tons of games
We start today’s deals with several gaming deals, most of which come from Best Buy, as the e-tailer is currently celebrating Black Friday in July. We start with the Nintendo Switch Lite that’s not necessarily on sale, as you will see that it is still priced at $200, but if you look closely, you will see that you get a free SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I, Memory Card, for Nintendo Switch, a $67.99 value completely free with your purchase.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0