Nashville, TN

East Nashville apartment building sells for $79M

By William Williams
Nashville Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Nashville apartment building Stacks on Main has sold for $79 million — the second time the property has traded ownership hands during the past four years. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the five-story, 268-unit apartment building, located on at 535 Main St., seemingly is New York City-based Mark Lapidus. The Post was unable to determine if this is the Mark Lapidus who once served as WeWork’s former head of global real estate in New York before being released of his duties in 2018 for alleged misconduct, according to multiple sources.

