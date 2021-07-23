Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gaming CEO’s Blunt Statement To Bigots: Don’t Buy Our Games

By Matt Gardner
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CEO of a leading German games publisher has had enough of bigots, and he’s not pulling his punches: he doesn’t want their money or custom. Hell, he doesn’t even want to see their faces. Stefan Marcinek–the founder of Assemble Entertainment–has issued a blunt, no-holds barred statement against hateful characters...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bigots#Ceo#Assemble Entertainment#Tropico#Kalypso Media#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
Businessprotocol.com

Big Tech’s company towns

Your five-minute guide to the best of Protocol (and the internet) from the week that was, from SpaceX's effect on a tiny Texas town to lessons everyone should learn from Wikipedia. The Best of Protocol. Brownsville, we have a problem, by Anna Kramer. This is the story of what happens...
Businessfictiontalk.com

5 gaming companies in need of a redemption story

These last few years of gaming had been mostly disappointing. From companies letting their own fans down to serious allegations of misconduct, there have been awful stories from some juggernauts in the industry. However, do these 5 companies in need of a redemption story deserve our pardon? I mean, who doesn’t love a good redemption story? Where the bad guy realizes he or she needs to change and does it in a spectacular way.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Week in Review: End of Dragons and the Blizzard walkout

Activision-Blizzard’s sexism scandal continued ramping up this week, as Bobby Kotick issued a letter reassuring stockholders while staffers condemned the corporate response, staging a walkout on Wednesday. Fortunately, there are plenty of MMORPGs for frustrated WoW players to turn to, including New World, which has been tearing up the concurrency...
Labor IssuesNME

Former Blizzard developer says the industry “needs unionization”

Following the news that Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit after accusations from employees that they’ve faced “constant sexual harassment, including groping, comments, and advances” in the workplace, a former senior employee has written an open letter calling for industry-wide unionization. Shared via IGN, Jeff Strain’s ‘It’s Time’ letter starts with...
Businessheadstuff.org

Is the Activision-Blizzard Lawsuit the Beginning of the End for the Games Industry?

I wish things were different. I wish I could play games that weren’t built by the labour of burnt-out, broken people. I wish that the CEOs, Presidents and Directors of some of the largest game studios in the world weren’t abusive psychopaths. I wish that blockbuster video games weren’t released as broken lumps of code only rendered playable 6 months after launch. I wish data mines weren’t burning unholy amounts of coal on altars built from GPUs to mine a fluctuating currency named after a dead meme. But the world, and by-proxy the gaming industry, doesn’t run on wishes. It runs on greed and on cruelty and on the coal used to run the doge coin mines. These are not the end times but they are fast approaching.
Video GamesEngadget

Engadget Podcast: Activision’s walkout and toxicity in gaming

This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the toxic mess at Activision Blizzard with Senior Editor Jessica Conditt. California is suing the company over its frat boy culture, something we’ve seen at many gaming companies over the years. What’s actually going on, and what does it mean for the gaming industry as a whole? Tune in for our thoughts! Also, we chat about Facebook’s metaverse ambitions, some new chip plans for Intel and… Xbox Krispy Kreme donuts.
Businessgamepressure.com

Yves Guillemot Responds to Allegations of a Thousand Ubisoft Employees

Yves Guillemot has responded to the open letter from Ubisoft employees supporting Activision Blizzard's developer protest. Around a thousand people employed by the French publisher have reportedly signed the document. Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot released a statement on theopen letter of his employees. As a reminder: about 500 people (now...
Businessslashdot.org

Report: Blizzard Once Slapped With 'Misogyny Tax'

A cybersecurity company whose security researcher had once been harassed by Blizzard employees at a hacking conference charged the game developer a 50 percent "misogyny tax" when it sought a quote for security services, according to a new report from Waypoint. The researcher, Emily Mitchell, told Waypoint that she approached the Blizzard booth during the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in 2015 to see if the major video game company had any open positions. Her shirt, which referenced [to] a security process known as "penetration testing," prompted two unnamed Blizzard employees to ask her questions laced with misogyny and sexual double entendre. "One of them asked me when was the last time I was personally penetrated, if I liked being penetrated, and how often I got penetrated," Mitchell said. "I was furious and felt humiliated, so I took the free swag and left."
Video Gamesprotocol.com

The video game industry is bracing for its Netflix and Spotify moment

Subscription services are coming for the game industry, and the shift could shake up the largest and most lucrative entertainment sector in the world. These services started as small, closed offerings typically available on only a handful of hardware platforms. Now, they're expanding to mobile phones and smart TVs, and promising to radically change the economics of how games are funded, developed and distributed.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The RetroBeat: Blizzard’s legacy grows cold

The past couple of weeks have been intense for the industry. The stories coming out of Activision Blizzard and other studios are awful. Above anything else, I hope these companies are able to change so that all of their employees receive the amount of respect that they deserved. Blizzard is...
BusinessGamasutra

Blizzard vet and Undead Labs founder urges employees, industry to unionize

Jeff Strain, a longtime industry veteran and regular company founder has penned a letter urging the game development world and his own employees to unionize. Strain’s letter comes after a week of explosive headlines driven by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for allegedly fostering a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Top WoW Youtubers Abandon Blizzard's MMO

Preach Gaming and MadSeasonShow, some of the biggest YouTube channels covering World of Warcraft, are will no longer create videos about the famous MMORPG. The reason for this is the recent Blizzard controversy and the general condition of the game. IN A NUTSHELL. Preach Gaming and MadSeasonShow, two big YouTube...
Video Gamesmarketplace.org

The Activision Blizzard walkout could bring a reckoning for the video game industry

On Wednesday, hundreds of employees of video game company Activision Blizzard walked out. The protest followed a lawsuit from California regulators accusing the maker of World of Warcraft and Call of Duty of unfair pay and lack of advancement for women, and a “frat boy drinking culture” at the company. The suit details “cube crawls,” in which employees would go from cubicle to cubicle drinking, leading to unwanted advances and offensive treatment of women.
Businessgamingideology.com

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Acknowledges Employee Letter, Promises New Update in Q3; Workers claim their demands were sidelined

After the open letter signed by about 500 current and former Ubisoft employees, wanting to support the struggles of their Activision Blizzard colleagues while also pointing out the shortcomings of their own company, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot replied with an internal email. shared on Twitter by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo. The response shows that a new update on the company’s ongoing plans to revamp HR and D&I (Diversity & Inclusion) will be communicated sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy