Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music Adds: July 23, 2021

By Crystal Bunch
kzmu.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article**** Highlights**** 16 tracks to chill too: Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost It can officially be festival season now: Umphrey’s McGee: You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull A fresh dose of positive vibrations: Buddahfly: All Love Jazz-Folk-Pop mixed for a sound that lures you in to stay: Mega Bog: Life, and another ****Notable Singles**** Fhang/King Blame/Alt-Rock Velveteers/The Charmer and the Snake/Rock Kurt Vile & the Violaters/Run Run Run/Rock East Forest & Cloudchord/Slowly/Electronic Rufus Du Sol/Alive/Electronic Thunderpaw/One to Watch/Garage Rock Mister T/Soul Shower/Electronic Funk The Elovaters/Margaritas/Reggae Ashley Shadow/Don't Slow Me Down/Indie Rock ****Band/Album/Label/Genre****¬¬¬¬¬¬¬ Mega Bog/Life, and another/Paradise of Bachelors/Pop Alice Russell/To Dust Bonus Track Edition/Tru Thoughts/Soul R&B Atmosphere/Word?- Side A/Rhymesayers Entertainment/Hip Hop My Idea/That's My Idea/Hardly Art/Alt-Rock Josh A/Lonely Vibes/Self Released/Hip Hop Tyler, The Creator/Call Me If You Get Lost/Columbia/Rap- Hip Hop Tom West/I'm Livin/AntiFragile/Folk Umphreys McGee/You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You…./Self Released/JAM Buddahfly/All Love/Self Released/Reggae Wayne Alpern/Frankenstein/Henri Elkan Music/Jazz Always You/Bloom off the Rose/Shelflife-Discos de Kirlian/Pop Brian Jackson/Jazz is Dead/Jazz is Dead/Jazz Tom Kubis Big Band/Take Me Out to the Ballgame/Ray Cat Records/Big Band Malcolm Holcombe/Tricks of the Trade/gypsy eyes music/Blues Kenny Shanker/Beautiful Things Wise/Cat Records/Jazz U-Roy/Solid Gold U-Roy/Trojan-BMG/Reggae World Wavves/Hideaway/Fat Possum/Garage Punk Joseph Spence/Encore/Smithsonian Folkways /World Folk Sha Money XL/Chain on the Bike Vol 2/TeamWork/Hip Hop Charli Adams/Bullseye/Color Study- Ultra/Pop Monica Laplante/Tinted Light EP/Hollander/Alt-Rock.

www.kzmu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmg#Hardly Art#Smithsonian Folkways#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cats
News Break
Music
Related
Winfield, ALwinfieldcity.org

Live Music Returns to The Pastime Theatre in July!

July 31st at 7pm, the Pastime Theatre will begin its come back with local talent favorites and Walker County-based country rock band Backdraft. Original band members were all firemen or the wife of a fireman, hence the name Backdraft. Backdraft has now spanned over 2 decades and continues to offer a variety of music styles from Oldies to Country to Rock & Pop. Backdraft has performed all over Alabama and neighboring states. Recently two of Backdraft’s members, Vickie Cosby and Jeff Parnell, were featured in 78 Magazine.   Vickie Cosby, the lead singer for Backdraft, grew up with a love for music and singing in church. Singing has always been a passion for her and she was instrumental in forming the band Backdraft.
newsdakota.com

Myron Sommerfeld & the Music of the Stars July 21 City Park

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Parks & Recreation is excited to bring longtime, local music man, Myron Sommerfeld to the bandshell at the City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, July 21 at 7:15 pm. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration Myron will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the arts and music in Valley City.
Musicperrysburg.com

Music at the Market July 29: Wolf Creek Risin’

Music at the Market presented by Mercy Health will feature Wolf Creek Risin’, Thursday, July 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 East Indiana Avenue. “We encourage everyone to bring a chair or blanket and settle in for a night of toe-tapping music,” said organizer Robin Ballmer, owner of main ART-ery. “Every week is a new band, and it’s a great time to get together with…
New York City, NYwiltonbulletin.com

RS Country Music Picks for the Week of July 19th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
Musicmackinacislandnews.com

The Accidentals with Gabi June To Play Music in the Park July 29

Folk pop trio The Accidentals will be returning to the Island Thursday, July 29, to perform at Music in the Park. Gabi June Bowditch, accompanied by brothers Troy and Tim Bowditch, will open for The Accidentals at the Marquette Park concert that begins at 6:30 p.m. The Accidentals, consisting of Savannah Buist of Nashville, Tennessee, Katie Larson of Traverse City, […]
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Outdoor Music Stage adds new variety in 2021

Polka music will be coming to the Austin ArtWorks Festival for the first time in its 10 year history with Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty. They will be playing on the KMSU outdoor live music stage at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29. A member of the Ironworld Polka Hall of Fame, Yurkovich will play at 1 p.m.
Nashville, TNNashville Parent

The Theater Bug Presents 'Selfie, The Musical' Live Starting July 22

This production of 'Selfie' is Theater Bug's first live and in-person production since February, 2020!. Theater Bug proudly presents Selfie, The Musical, book and lyrics by Cori Anne Laemmel and music by Cori Anne Laemmel and Eric Fritsch. The show will feature an all youth cast of Nashville's best and brightest young performers. Selfie is directed by Cori Anne Laemmel with Music Direction by Laura Matula and Choreography by Bakari Jamal King. The show also features stunning video elements brought to you by the magic of MA2LA.
MusicAsia Media

July 30: Henry J. Bruman Summer Chamber Music Festival

The UCLA Center for 17th- & 18th-Century Studies will host an online concert featuring the Dalí Quartet on July 30 at 12 p.m. The Dalí Quartet is known for its signature mix of Latin American, classical and romantic pieces. The program will include compositions by Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga and Felix Mendelssohn.
Musicghostcultmag.com

NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: July 23rd New Music Releases

Purchase and Stream all the New Music released today. Archangel A.D. – Casus Belli (Self-Released) (Buy) Capstan – Separate (Fearless Records) (Buy) Cavern Deep – Cavern Deep (Interstellar Smoke) (Buy) Craven Idol – Forked Tongues (Dark Descent) (Buy) Dream Theater – Lost Not Forgotten Archives: A Dramatic Tour of Events...
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Free Music on the Range celebrates 10th anniversary July 28

There's something special about listening to music outdoors surrounded by friends, plenty of fresh air and a towering canopy of shady trees. It's a recipe for building community as well as relaxing body and soul. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down, there's outdoor concerts happening almost every night of...
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

The Lost Leaf in Downtown Phoenix Is Resuming Live Music on July 30

You won’t have to wait much longer to catch a show inside The Lost Leaf as the Roosevelt Row bar and cultural hub is bringing back live music gigs at the end of July. Lost Leaf’s music and art curator, Tato Caraveo, tells Phoenix New Times the venue will resume regular live gigs with a performance by local bands The MadCaPs, Beekeeper, and Spiritual Warfare and the Greasy Shadows on Friday, July 30, followed by a set by singer-songwriter Will De Carvalho (a.k.a. Will From Brazil) on Saturday, July 31. Both shows will take place inside The Lost Leaf starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Theater & DanceThe Quietus

Rum Music For July Reviewed By Jennifer Lucy Allan

Hi-fidelity plunderphonics from Vietnam, synths with no wrong speed from Rotterdam, and the cosmic undulations of narrative vaporwave in Jennifer Lucy Allan's Rum Music excursion for July. Pamela Z, Linz, Austria, by Rubra courtesy of Ars Electronica. Pandemic's over kids, let's get back to normal. Apart from it isn't and...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Muse adds three dates for 'Great American Trailer Park Musical'

The Muse Theatre has added three more dates in August to the performance schedule of “Great American Trailer Park Musical.”. The new dates are August 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at the box office each night one hour before showtime or by calling/texting The Muse at 608-397-3752.
MusicBryan College Station Eagle

BVSO Chamber Music Concerts start July 25

Music lovers are in for a treat again this summer when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents three free Chamber Music Series concerts at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. The first concert will be July 25, with the others to follow on Aug. 22 and Sept. 19. All concerts will start at 6 p.m.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach music studio adds live jazz performances

There’s always room for one more musical venue in Long Beach. f/8 Studios (pronounced fate) and Cal Heights Music have partnered to present the Billy Mohler Trio on the third Thursday of each month this summer in the back lot of the studio, 3754 Orange Ave. The performances began last week and the next is Aug. 19.
Theater & Dancebowienewsonline.com

July Jam adds space for dancing with move to Silver Strings

This year’s July Jam joins the forces of great fiddle music and space to dance as the annual fundraiser for the Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival Championship Fiddler’s Contest – July Jam arrives July 31 at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center. Amazing fiddling tunes from many of the contest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy