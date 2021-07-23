Music Adds: July 23, 2021

**** Highlights**** 16 tracks to chill too: Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost It can officially be festival season now: Umphrey’s McGee: You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You Stood Tall And Left A Raging Bull A fresh dose of positive vibrations: Buddahfly: All Love Jazz-Folk-Pop mixed for a sound that lures you in to stay: Mega Bog: Life, and another ****Notable Singles**** Fhang/King Blame/Alt-Rock Velveteers/The Charmer and the Snake/Rock Kurt Vile & the Violaters/Run Run Run/Rock East Forest & Cloudchord/Slowly/Electronic Rufus Du Sol/Alive/Electronic Thunderpaw/One to Watch/Garage Rock Mister T/Soul Shower/Electronic Funk The Elovaters/Margaritas/Reggae Ashley Shadow/Don't Slow Me Down/Indie Rock ****Band/Album/Label/Genre****¬¬¬¬¬¬¬ Mega Bog/Life, and another/Paradise of Bachelors/Pop Alice Russell/To Dust Bonus Track Edition/Tru Thoughts/Soul R&B Atmosphere/Word?- Side A/Rhymesayers Entertainment/Hip Hop My Idea/That's My Idea/Hardly Art/Alt-Rock Josh A/Lonely Vibes/Self Released/Hip Hop Tyler, The Creator/Call Me If You Get Lost/Columbia/Rap- Hip Hop Tom West/I'm Livin/AntiFragile/Folk Umphreys McGee/You Walked Up Shaking In Your Boots But You…./Self Released/JAM Buddahfly/All Love/Self Released/Reggae Wayne Alpern/Frankenstein/Henri Elkan Music/Jazz Always You/Bloom off the Rose/Shelflife-Discos de Kirlian/Pop Brian Jackson/Jazz is Dead/Jazz is Dead/Jazz Tom Kubis Big Band/Take Me Out to the Ballgame/Ray Cat Records/Big Band Malcolm Holcombe/Tricks of the Trade/gypsy eyes music/Blues Kenny Shanker/Beautiful Things Wise/Cat Records/Jazz U-Roy/Solid Gold U-Roy/Trojan-BMG/Reggae World Wavves/Hideaway/Fat Possum/Garage Punk Joseph Spence/Encore/Smithsonian Folkways /World Folk Sha Money XL/Chain on the Bike Vol 2/TeamWork/Hip Hop Charli Adams/Bullseye/Color Study- Ultra/Pop Monica Laplante/Tinted Light EP/Hollander/Alt-Rock.