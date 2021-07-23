County News

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of yesterday, 66% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.6% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 76.7%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.