Jul. 29—Teacher Lori Kwee had spring in her step and a smile on her face as she stepped into her Ala Wai Elementary School classroom Tuesday morning. After a difficult year coping with the uncertainty of the pandemic, the veteran teacher is happy to be back on campus and hoping for the kind of school year that is closer to what she's used to—one where she is in her classroom addressing all of her third grade students face-to-face.