Louisiana artist Fredo Bang has been arrested in attempted murder

By Erik Tee
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rising Louisiana artist Fredo Bang seems to be in hot water again as he has been arrested along with rapper Lit Yoshi after NBA Youngboy was allegedly target at one of Donald Trump's resort. There had been a long standing feud over the years after Fredo affiliate rapper Gee Money was killed by who some say were associates of NBA Youngboy. There has been long standing tension even when there were issues of Kevin Gates working with Fredo after working with NBA.

