More Shows to Watch From 'Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Creator Yasuhiro Takemoto
Among the new anime airing this season is Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S, a follow-up to the much loved original series Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid from 2017. On top of the return of fan favorite characters like Kanna and Tohru, though, this series also marks the return of Kyoto Animation to the world of TV anime, their first new TV series since the tragic arson attack on the studio two years ago in July 2019.collider.com
