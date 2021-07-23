Apple is Testing a New External Display With an A13 Chip [Report]

Apple is testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine, according to a new report from 9to5Mac. The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear. According to sources, this display will have an Apple-made SoC, which right now is the A13 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup. Along with the A13 chip, the external display features the Neural Engine, which accelerates machine learning tasks.