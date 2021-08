They don’t have a race for wonky shopping trolleys at the Tokyo Olympics, but if they did then Team GB would surely be on course for a gold and silver double. Not only do we have Boris Johnson veering all over the aisles on everything from ending lockdown restrictions to imposing coronavirus passports, but the superstar epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson could give him a close race in the U-turn stakes. To indulge for a moment in the horrid sporting argot of nouns as verbs, both men could be expected “to medal”, even in the face of the stiffest international competition.